The Minnesota Timberwolves handpicked Rob Dillingham to be an important part of their long-term plans, completing a trade with the San Antonio Spurs to acquire the former Kentucky dynamo at the 2024 NBA Draft. He did not immediately reward their faith, but the young guard did display flashes of the explosiveness and playmaking ability that enabled him to become the No. 8 overall pick.

Dillingham is proud of what he accomplished during his rookie campaign, grateful for the opportunity to compete in the Western Conference Finals. He is also self-aware, however, knowing that his contributions were not easy to spot during the postseason games themselves. Apparently, the 20-year-old's value was most evident on the sidelines.

“A lot of dudes play their whole career and they never make it to the Western Conference Finals, and I made it in my first year, even though I wasn't a big help {on the court},” a smiling Dillingham said during Thursday's 98-91 Summer League victory versus the New Orleans Pelicans. “But on the bench I was.”

The SEC Sixth Man of the Year brings infectious energy to the team, which he also embodies when on the floor. His passion and gratitude for the game oozes through the screen, a quality that coaches cannot instill in players. Though, the time will come when the Timberwolves call upon him to produce tangible results.

What can Rob Dillingham do for the Timberwolves moving forward?

Dillingham struggled to earn minutes on a fairly deep roster loaded with viable contributors. He still managed to mostly capitalize on the limited opportunities he was given, averaging 4.5 points and 2.0 assists while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from behind the 3-point line. His impact was most felt during January and February, when Minnesota was weathering a slew of injuries.

Dillingham missed time himself, preventing him from solidifying a rotation role in the playoffs. He tallied eight points and seven assists in three games versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. With Nickeil Alexander-Walker departing in free agency, the Hickory, North Carolina native could be primed for a bigger workload in his second NBA season. That journey begins in Las Vegas.

Although Rob Dillingham shot just 4-of-14 from the field against the Pelicans on Thursday, he drained three of his six attempts from distance and recorded six assists. Gradually, this highly talented player seems to be getting comfortable. Anthony Edwards is knocking on the door of truly elite status, but the Timberwolves require multiple guys who can shine in The Gopher State for the many years to come.

Perhaps Dillingham is up for the challenge. If nothing else, it is nice to know that he is bringing it on the bench.