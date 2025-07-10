As Rudy Gobert nears the end of his athletic prime, the Minnesota Timberwolves might already have another future Defensive Player of the Year on their roster. If his 2025 NBA Summer League performances are any indication, Timberwolves rookie Joan Beringer is ready to anchor the paint.

Beringer started the game at center and immediately showed off his defensive instincts. The Frenchman racked up five blocks in the first three quarters, including two on one possession. He elevated to reject New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi's post-up attempt before swatting Jeremiah Fears' driving layup. Beringer added another block in the fourth quarter to end the game with seven swats.

Beringer did not do much offensively in his NBA Summer League debut, scoring just 11 points on 5-for-6 from the floor. However, he was a constant physical presence down low, recording eight rebounds on top of his seven blocks in just 23 minutes.

Beringer started the contest alongside Summer League veterans Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark. Minnesota held on for a 98-91 victory to begin their 2025 Summer League at 1-0.

Timberwolves hope Joan Beringer will succeed Rudy Gobert

Article Continues Below
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors during game three in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Once the Timberwolves took Beringer with the No. 17 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, fans immediately drew comparisons to Gobert. Not only do the two share French origins, but they have similar play styles at the center position.

As an international prospect, Beringer is still just 18 years old as he makes his unofficial debut with the Timberwolves. While he will definitely take time to develop, Minnesota can afford to wait. Gobert is still under contract for three more seasons and is signed through the 2027-2028 season. If all goes according to plan, Beringer, who will still just be 21 once Gobert's contract expires, will be ready to take the reins in 2028.

Following Naz Reid and Julius Randle's extensions, Minnesota's frontcourt is loaded up for the foreseeable future. Gobert, Reid and Randle are all locked in for the next three seasons. Beringer joined them by signing his rookie deal just days before the Timberwolves' first 2025 NBA Summer League game against the Pelicans.

