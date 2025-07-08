Always known as the main competitor to Nike, Adidas has officially branched off into a new stratosphere in terms of their influence on sports, culture, and lifestyle. Not only are they home to some of the biggest names in sports around the world, but they also have their own team of celebrities and influencers constantly promoting the three stripes. Recently, Adidas Originals put together a star-studded cast in their newest ad for the upcoming Adidas Superstar.

The Adidas Superstar was first introduced in 1970 as a low-top basketball shoe, characterized by it's all-leather upper and shell-capped toebox. Rap group RUN DMC helped launch these to a new level with their matching track suits while rapping “My Adidas” in 1986.



Since their storied beginnings, Adidas remains at the forefront of soccer apparel and gear while making a huge name for themselves in the basketball and football spheres. Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, Clippers' James Harden, and Damian Lillard all highlight their NBA roster with names like Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Cowboys' Micah Parsons, and Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown on the NFL side.

Still, Adidas manages to garner the endorsements of several A-list celebrities thanks to their historic ties to the music industry. With legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson narrating the spot, we see other icons like GloRilla, Missy Elliott, Mark Gonzales, Teezo Touchdown, Gabbriette, Jennie, and none other than Anthony Edwards with their own spin on the Adidas Superstar.



The “Timeless” theme throughout the ad campaign is to commemorate the classic style of the Adidas Superstar and its ability to transcend styles and remain relevant throughout the decades. The spot even hints at the upcoming Adidas AE 2 as Anthony Edwards holds an open book with the title “Believe That, too.” The upcoming Adidas Superstar is certainly a momentous occasion for the brand and it's clear they brought out all the stops in promoting their most classic sneakers.