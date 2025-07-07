The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a quiet offseason thus far and have largely focussed on consolidation, rather than improvement. The likes of Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Joe Ingles have all signed new contracts, the latter a one-year deal.

However, that also left Minnesota with limited financial room and led to multiple exits, most notably that of Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Atlanta Hawks. And as we get to the business end of the 2025 NBA Free Agency period, the Timberwolves have one obvious area of improvement: the point guard position.

Their most prominent options for the time being remain a 37-year-old Mike Conley alongside Rob Dillingham, which may not be enough to stay competitive in a packed Western Conference. Adding a veteran point guard on a minimum contract appears to be the biggest priority for the time being, and Minnesota may already be running out of options.

Timberwolves' priority during NBA Free Agency remains a point-guard

Mike Conley started a whopping 64 games in the regular season last campaign and averaged 8.2 points, 4.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds, per Basketball Reference. However, at 37, he is winding down a career that began as a 20-year-old, and being the starting point-guard for another season may simply not be feasible.

On the other hand, Dillingham will be a sophomore next season and while he has the potential to develop into a starting point guard, Chris Finch may be better off starting Anthony Edwards there. Hence, Minnesota will be best served adding a veteran who can give them some much-needed depth.

Point guards have been snapped up quickly this free agency, and options remain limited. Currently under the second apron, Minnesota is already dealing with considerable financial restrictions and appear to be targeting veteran minimum deals during free agency.

In such a scenario, a return for Monte Morris makes the most financial sense. The player averaged 5.1 points and 2.3 assists per game last season in just 15.1 minutes per game, and can provide steady production in a position begging for an upgrade.

Other landable targets in the 2025 NBA Free Agency appear to be the likes of Malcolm Brogdon and Tyus Jones, two players capable of playing a role without shutting down Dillingham’s growth. While Minnesota are looking to improve on their Western Conference Finals finish from last year, they may need to make do with limited options at PG.

However, they still have completed all of their priorities from this year’s offseason, with the likes of Randle and Reid signed to long-term deals. While the loss of Alexander-Walker in particular may sting, the Wolves have kept their core intact and still have room for an under-the-radar acquisition at point guard.