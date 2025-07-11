The Minnesota Timberwolves may have uncovered their next defensive star. On Thursday night, rookie Joan Beringer made an unforgettable NBA Summer League debut, tying the all-time record with seven blocks in a single game during the annual showcase. The No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft flashed elite timing, instincts, and athleticism—quickly cementing himself as a dominant presence at the rim.

Facing the New Orleans Pelicans, Beringer swatted away two shots on the game's opening possession. That set the tone for what would become a full-blown block party, led by the 18-year-old Frenchman’s impeccable shot-blocking timing and presence.

The Timberwolves rode Beringer’s momentum to a 98–91 victory, as the rookie finished with 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 blocks on 5-of-6 shooting from the field. He played with the composure of a seasoned pro, anchoring Minnesota on both ends of the floor. As The Athletic’s John Krawczynski pointed out on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Beringer’s debut wasn’t just impressive — it was historic.

“Beringer finished with 7 blocks, tying a summer league record.”

In a postgame video shared by Chris Hine of the Star Tribune, Beringer gave a modest assessment of his performance.

Joan Beringer video talking about his big day, also featuring fun with the microphone.

“Very good, we won the game and so I think I play good. A good first game.”

When asked about blocking two shots on the very first possession, Beringer emphasized his defensive mindset, calling it his biggest strength — something he clearly put on display in his debut.

“Yes, you know I’m always thinking about how I can impact the game. My defense I think is the biggest thing.”

This kind of instant impact shouldn’t be overlooked. Beringer, who began playing basketball only four years ago, is still developing offensively, but his defensive instincts are well beyond his age. His combination of 6-foot-11 size, 7-foot-4 wingspan, and explosive leaping ability makes him a nightmare for opposing bigs — and a perfect fit for a Timberwolves team already built on tough defense.