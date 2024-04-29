After an aggressive offseason in which the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Russell Wilson and Patrick Queen while trading Kenny Pickett, the team made its intentions clear during the 2024 NFL Draft. The Steelers took three offensive linemen with their first four picks, with the only non-lineman being Michigan wideout Roman Wilson. In the later rounds, Pittsburgh added defensive depth at key positions.
The Steelers even gained praise from ESPN's NFL inside Mel Kiper Jr., who said: “It's not easy for me to praise the Steelers, but this is a stellar class with good players throughout.” While Pittsburgh had a great NFL Draft, here are the two biggest mistakes the Steelers made in the draft.
Not adding a second receiver
After the departure of Diontae Johnson, the Steelers desperately need a number-two wideout to play alongside George Pickens. The team addressed that concern by selecting Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson in the third round. Wilson is an explosive player with 4.39 speed and he led all receivers in this draft class with an 85% separation rate against man coverage. The Michigan pass-catcher will be a day-one starter in Pittsburgh, but the Steelers still lack a true third receiver.
No WR outside of Pickens or Johnson had more than 300 receiving yards last year and the team addressed this by adding Quez Watkins (142 yards with the Philadelphia Eagles) and Van Jefferson (combined 208 yards with the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams). Why not take a flyer in the sixth round on a guy with high upside like Virginia WR Malik Washington? Washington is undersized at 5-8 and 191 lbs, but ran a 4.47 40-yard dash and led the nation with 110 catches. Washington carried a third-round evaluation but was still available to Pittsburgh with the second pick of Round 6. The Virginia product is a high-level slot receiver wideout who would have replaced Diontae Johnson's shiftiness and ability to gain yards after the catch.
The Steelers have tight end Pat Freiermuth, who should bounce back from an injury-riddled season and be a solid secondary option. But without a true third wide receiver, it is difficult to see Pittsburgh's pass game reach its full potential.
Not drafting a true cornerback
While offensive line was Pittsburgh's biggest need in the NFL Draft, the team also faced a notable shortage at cornerback. The team lost Levi Wallace, Chandon Sullivan, and James Pierre in free agency while cutting veteran Patrick Peterson. None were particularly impressive for the Steeler Curtain defense, but these moves leave Joey Porter Jr. as the only returning corner who saw the field for Pittsburgh last year. While the team added Carolina corner Donte Jackson in the Diontae Johnson trade, Pittsburgh still does not have a nickel corner. Drafting interior offensive lineman Mason McCormick of South Dakota State — the team's third offensive lineman in its first four picks — was a luxury the franchise could not afford considering its numerous roster needs.
Pittsburgh did not address its needs in the secondary early in the draft, nor did it do so in the middle rounds. Instead, it waited until its last pick in Round 6 to take a corner who will probably end up playing safety in the NFL. While Texas defensive back Ryan Watts III has good length and is a strong tackler, he lacks the athleticism to player cornerback professionally. In a Steelers secondary that needs pass defenders above all, Watts' fit is questionable at best.