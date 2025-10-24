With Aaron Rodgers up next, the Green Bay Packers should be motivated. And Micah Parsons has the game plan. However, a fan called out Brett Favre for twisting the knife by moving to the Vikings — which Rodgers almost did, too.

How do the fans feel about it? Here’s one take, according to ESPN.

“Brett tried to twist the knife in,” said Aaron Nagler, co-founder of the interactive Packers-based content website CheeseheadTV. “Aaron didn't try to do any of that. I do think there are certainly a smattering of Packers fans who think Aaron was done wrong by the team, and they should've held on to him. But I think the vast majority of Packers fans understood it was time to move on. But they really, truly, genuinely appreciate Aaron and everything he did.”

Packers preparing to face QB Aaron Rodgers

Some Packers’ fans haven’t forgotten who Rodgers became for the team.

“I think a lot of people grew tired of the bulls— with the [Pat] McAfee [Show] stuff and the different podcast appearances that he made, the darkness retreat and all that stuff,” said Kyle Cousineau, a 45-year-old Green Bay resident who is a Packers season-ticket holder and shareholder. “He became so unrelatable to guys like me. Where Favre, and I also think a lot of it has to do with the eras, it was pre-social media.”

Article Continues Below

However, there may have been even more angst against Rodgers if he had signed with the Vikings.

Former Packers president Mark Murphy said Favre ignited the Packers’ fan base when he walked onto the field in a different uniform.

“The first game against the Vikings with Brett at Lambeau, I don't think I've ever heard our crowd louder,” Murphy said. “It was just crazy, and of course we lost both of the games [to the Vikings in 2009], and then next year it completely flipped.”

Rodgers is trying his level best to downplay the meeting against his former team.

“I don't have any animosity toward the organization,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, I wish that things had been better in our last year there, but I have a great relationship with a lot of people still in that organization. This is not a revenge game for me. I'm just excited to see some of those guys and be on “Sunday Night Football” again.”