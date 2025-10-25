When the Baltimore Ravens headed into their Week 7 bye, the hope was that Lamar Jackson would return from his hamstring injury for their next game against the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, that does not appear to be how it will play out.

Although Jackson has returned to practice, the latest developments have not been positive. Jackson reportedly operated as the Ravens' scout team quarterback on Friday, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. That move is never a positive indicator for a hopeful starter.

Should Jackson sit out another game, the Ravens are prepared to turn to Tyler ‘Snoop' Huntley, whom they recently signed off their practice squad. If Huntley gets the nod in Week 9, it would be his first start of the season.

Huntley has appeared in only one game in 2025, but has nine total starts with the team from 2021 to 2023. He was notably selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl despite starting just four games that season.

Baltimore also has Cooper Rush on its roster, but it will do everything it can to avoid going in that direction again. Rush is 0-2 as a starter in 2025, with the Ravens averaging just 6.5 points per game with him under center.

Ravens favored to beat Bears despite Lamar Jackson injury

Even if Jackson spends another game on the sidelines, the Ravens are still expected to snap their four-game skid in Week 8 against the Bears. Baltimore opened as a touchdown favorite over Chicago, a line that surprised many fans, and remains in front in the eyes of oddsmakers.

The betting lines are surprising, largely due to the Bears' recent success. Chicago enters the week on a four-game win streak, two of which came by double digits.

However, while Jackson might not return, the Ravens' overall health still improved during their bye week. Baltimore last played without Roquan Smith, Patrick Ricard, Emory Jones, Chidobe Awuzie and Devontez Walker, who are all active in Week 8. Kyle Hamilton and Zay Flowers also enter the game without injury designations.