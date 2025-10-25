On Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals TE Trey Hendrickson will get to play after being listed as questionable due to a recent hip injury. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN confirmed the update on Saturday, ahead of the Bengals' matchup with the New York Jets.

Last Thursday, Hendrickson didn't play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the end, the Bengals came out on top 33-31. On Oct. 12, Hendrickson injured his hip during the Bengals ‘ game against the Green Bay Packers.

Cincinnati lost 27-18 to Green Bay. Currently, they are 3-4 and lost three out of their last four games. So far, Hendrickson has recorded 15 tackles and is averaging four sacks. Meanwhile, rumors of a potential trade continue to permeate.

With Cincinnati, Hendrickson has become a four-time Pro Bowl tight end and league leader in sacks. Altogether, he has developed into an effective pass rusher. Back in August, Hendrickson signed a $30 million contract extension.

In 2017, he was drafted by the New Orleans Saints and played there for the first four seasons. Four years later, Hendrickson joined Cincinnati as a free agent. Twice, Hendrickson tied the franchise single-season record with 17.5 sacks in 2023 and 2024.

Along the way, he has 57.0 sacks, which is the third most in the NFL.

Trey Hendrickson is the focal point of the Cincinnati defense

For all his accolades, it is easy to explain why Hendrickson would be the go-to guy for the Bengals defense. His skill and strength is basically a quarterback's worst nightmare. Also, when the defense doesn't record a sack, that showcases the impact he has.

At the same time, his name arguably would be heightened if he had played for a more prominent franchise.

Part of that plays into the trade discussions with the prospect of him going to high profile teams such as the Eagles or Packers.

Additionally, Hendrickson is very much a leader to the younger players.