The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into one of their most anticipated games of the season, as Aaron Rodgers prepares to face his former team — the Green Bay Packers — for the first time since leaving the franchise. According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, Rodgers plans to speak with Green Bay media via Zoom before the Week 8 matchup, adding another layer of intrigue to an already emotional showdown.

Rodgers’ decision to address the Packers beat reporters marks his first direct conversation with them since his 2023 departure. The four-time MVP spent 18 seasons in Green Bay, building one of the most storied careers in NFL history before being traded to the New York Jets — and eventually landing in Pittsburgh. Now, he’ll face his old team in a game that represents both nostalgia and a chance to prove he’s still among the league’s elite.

Rodgers’ stint with the Steelers has drawn attention around the league, not just for his play but for what could come next. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Rodgers’ resurgence in Pittsburgh has gone so well that the organization may rethink its long-term quarterback plans.

“In fairness to Johnson, Rodgers is moving better than he did in New York,” Fowler reported. “By the end of 2024, Jets coaches saw a quarterback on the rise. In typical Jets fashion, another team reaps the benefits.”

Now fully healthy and two years removed from his Achilles injury, Rodgers has reportedly regained his trademark arm strength and mobility. Fowler noted that while the Steelers are still scouting quarterbacks in the 2026 draft, “if you ask people with the team whether they'd entertain the notion of Rodgers in black-and-gold in 2026, the answer would be a resounding yes.” For Pittsburgh, it’s a rare position of luxury, the chance to develop a future QB while still competing at a high level with a proven veteran.

As the Packers prepare for their reunion with Rodgers, head coach Matt LaFleur has tried to downplay the personal narrative. “We're playing the Pittsburgh Steelers, who happen to have Aaron Rodgers,” LaFleur told ESPN. “That’s for you guys to talk about. We’ve got a lot of love and respect for Aaron, but this game isn’t about that.”

LaFleur emphasized that his team is focused on fundamentals rather than storylines. “We're diving into film on how to slow him down, but this is about us playing our best football,” he said.

The Packers-Steelers matchup promises emotion and intensity, but for Rodgers and Pittsburgh, it could also serve as a glimpse into the future — one where the veteran’s time in black and gold extends far beyond this season.