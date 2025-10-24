For now, the Pittsburgh Steelers are focused on Aaron Rodgers’ clash against the Packers. But they are still possibly thinking about a trade. And here is the Steelers’ perfect Chris Olave trade offer to the Saints before the NFL deadline.

The Steelers are 4-2 and in command of the AFC North. Meanwhile, the Saints are hopelessly last in the NFC South with a record of 1-6.

It makes sense that the Saints would consider moving one of their valuable pieces. And the Steelers could certainly use a receiver to complement D.K. Metcalf.

So here we go.

Steelers could improve greatly with WR Chris Olave

This might not be a Super Bowl move for the Steelers, but perhaps it puts them more realistically in the conversation.

Pittsburgh potentially has three third-round picks, which gives them negotiating room. They could possibly get Olave for the latter of those picks.

It makes sense to straight-out trade a pick for Olave because, at this point in the season, the Steelers can’t afford to trade any valuable personnel.

Whether the Saints would even trade Olave remains to be seen. The upper-level receiver said he understands the chatter, according to ESPN.

“That's all I'm confident about,” Olave said, “Clear communication. I see what's going on. We're on the same page.”

Teammate Brandin Cooks has been traded before, and he offered helpful words to Olave.

“And the advice is things in the front office, you can't control,” Cooks said. “It's also a compliment when teams are calling for you and willing to offer whatever the case may be, so that should give you that confidence, that boost, that you're a top dog in this league because people are calling for you. Just control what you can control, go to work, be the best you can possibly be.”

Certainly, the Saints wouldn’t deal Olave if they were in a win-now mode.

“He stepped up and made some great contested catches, and I know there was a lot of talk about him last week, and he just showed he's still Chris, he's a dog,” Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler said. “So, we rely on him a lot and [we've] got full confidence in him.”

What would Chris Olave mean to the Steelers?

Article Continues Below

First, it would allow quarterback Aaron Rodgers to attack down the field more often with D.K. Metcalf. That’s because teams wouldn’t be able to consistently give so much attention to Metcalf.

Also, Olave would allow the Steelers to move the chains more consistently. He’s not a chain guy, per se. But because Rodgers is willing to gun the ball to the second level, Olave would give him an open target down the field when the Steelers are behind the chains.

The Steelers already have a diverse offense, according to Steelers.com.

Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has been able to push the team in a share-the-wealth direction.

“I think it's a credit to those guys,” said Smith. “Eventually, they break it down about who's targeted in red zone or third down – critical situations. And so, you make them, hopefully, have to defend everybody. Everybody's live on every play.

“In some offenses, it's like what I call '90s basketball, where it's isolation. That works for some people. But we've got a lot of guys with different skill sets and play multiple spots. So, it helps. We've just got to continue to keep building off that.”

WR Chris Olave could cause defensive problems

Olave would allow for even more people to get looks. The defense would be troubled trying to defend him and Metcalf. For now, Smith is working with what he’s got.

“There's always stuff to work on,” Smith said. “Even if you're winning and you feel like this time of year you're rolling, you've got to just really stay objective, neutral, because there's always something. You just can't get complacent, or think that, ‘Oh, we got it because we played well for a week,' or early part of the season. History will tell you this.

“You've got to come in every day looking for things to improve, because sometimes things may be rolling in some ways, but it may be hiding something else that you know is going to get exposed if you don't fix it. That's stuff we try to work on every day, because you've got to be peaking at the right time. Obviously, you've got to have enough wins banked to get in the tournament, but you really need to be playing your best football as you get close to the end of the season.”