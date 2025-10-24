Fantasy football seemingly gets bigger and bigger every year. It has become a multi-billion-dollar business, with hundreds of thousands of leagues across the country. It is a game of skill, precision, and yes, a bit of luck.

Sometimes you draft an elite player, and they get hurt. Ask Joe Burrow or Malik Nabers' owners how their season is going. Generally speaking, running back and wide receiver are the most important positions for fantasy managers. The tight end position is typically a barren wasteland beyond a handful of players.

This year might be even worse. Those who used an early-to-middle round draft pick on the position are likely regretting it. George Kittle missed five weeks of action. Brock Bowers has been out the last few and is on a bye this week. Even Trey McBride has failed to live up to expectations.

With NFL Week 8 action upon us, fantasy football managers are likely streaming the position. But don't fret, there are actually some usable options on your waiver wire.

Cade Otton can be started

The first player on our list is Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton. He remains one of the very few reliable pass-catching options for Baker Mayfield. Mike Evans broke his collarbone, and Chris Godwin is out with a lower leg injury. Even rookie Emeka Egbuka is far from fully healthy.

That leaves Tez Johnson (also worth streaming at wide receiver) and Otton as pass catchers likely to receive a solid target share. The Saints have been pesky all year and hang around. Plus, Bucky Irving is still out. So Mayfield will probably throw at least 30 times in this game.

Given that info, I have to think that Otton can be started yet again. He has proven to be valuable to Baker and the offense before. Why not again?

Stream Juwan Johnson

The same game offers another streaming opportunity for fantasy managers.

New Orleans Saints' tight end Juwan Johnson burst out of the gates to begin the 2025 season. Through three weeks, he turned 28 targets into 19 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown. That had him firmly in the middle of the TE1 conversation.

Curiously, New Orleans then went away from the talented tight end out of Oregon. He garnered just seven targets total.

But in Week 7, Johnson was busy again with the Saints playing catch-up against the Chicago Bears. He hauled in five of seven targets for 79 yards. This week, Johnson will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa is favored and will likely be scoring points. Saints running back Alvin Kamara is struggling mightily on the ground, and his backup, Kendre Miller, suffered a season-ending injury. That will leave Spencer Rattler chucking the ball around.

I look for Johnson to garner seven to nine targets, many of which are up the seam against a beatable Bucs secondary.

Dalton Schultz can be streamed

The Houston Texans' offense is in shambles. Nico Collins is still in the concussion protocol and appears unlikely to play in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers. Fellow wideout Christian Kirk is also going to miss the game.

Houston has two rookie receivers. But how much can CJ Stroud trust them? You know who he does trust? His tight end.

Dalton Schultz was Stroud's first and second read, it looked like on Monday night. He caught nine of 10 targets for 98 yards in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. There is no reason to believe Schultz is not in store for the same volume in Week 8.

Yet, he is owned in just 32 percent of leagues on Yahoo. If you need a tight end that is sure to get you at least some production, this is as sure a bet as you'll find on waivers.

Jonnu Smith is risky, but may pay off

Ok, I know you may think I am a little crazy on this one. But I believe Jonnu Smith offers fantasy football managers some streaming appeal this week.

No, that is not because I am chasing last week's touchdown. He caught three of six targets for 28 yards and a touchdown.

This week, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Green Bay Packers. The game is being billed as the Aaron Rodgers revenge game, even though he downplayed that aspect. But from a schematic standpoint, Smith makes some sense here.

The Packers rank among the best at limiting fantasy receivers. Also, over the last two weeks, Smith, not Pat Freiermuth, has had a 74 percent route share. So, he is the tight end running routes. Green Bay has allowed the second-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to tight ends, per FantasyPros.

If you are truly in a bind, Smith is worth throwing a dart at. Admittedly, he would be ranked fourth among the players on this list.