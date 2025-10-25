As the injury status of Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has been on the mind of every fan ahead of the matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the plan has likely been revealed. While Young has missed practices for the Panthers, it's seemingly inevitable that Andy Dalton will start under center for Sunday's game.

As reported by David Newton of ESPN, he said that Dalton will start for Carolina “regardless of whether” Young is active or not. With Young dealing with a high ankle sprain, it looks like the team doesn't want to take a chance of re-injury, even if he is active for the game.

“Andy Dalton will start as quarterback for the Carolina Panthers against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, regardless of whether Bryce Young is active or not, a team spokesperson said Friday,” Newton wrote.

“A league source told ESPN on Monday that Young would not play against Buffalo after an MRI determined the quarterback had a high ankle sprain,” Newton continued. “The source said the hope was Young will be back for next week's game against the Green Bay Packers.”

Head coach Dave Canales did say Friday that it would be “tough” for Young to start, given that the quarterback hasn't had any snaps this week of practice, as pointed out by Newton.

“Bryce and I talked early in the week and said, ‘Hey, let's push this thing every day, let's see where we're at,'” Canales said. “We've got to be smart. But it's wise of us to take it day to day and see if we can get him back out there and continue to push our football forward.”

Panthers' Andy Dalton on filling in for Bryce Young

Though it may not seem ideal for the Panthers to be without Young for the contest, Dalton does bring a bevy of NFL experience, as it will be his first start this season and the sixth in the last three seasons.

“Every opportunity I get to be out there, I'm going to enjoy every moment,” Dalton said Thursday. “You never know how many you're going to get…Obviously, you hate that Bryce got hurt, but I get to be in there and get to be a part of it and impact the game, so every chance you get, you look forward to it.”

Dalton looks to give Carolina their fourth straight win on Sunday against the Bills.