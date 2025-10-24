With the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers taking on the Green Bay Packers, there is no doubt that the game is one to watch for fans to see the quarterback take on his former team. As the narrative is that Rodgers sees the Packers matchup as a revenge game of sorts, he speaks more about the relationship in preparation with the Steelers.

While Rodgers has denied the “revenge game” storyline, he would imply to ESPN that his feelings towards Green Bay weren't always at their best. Rodgers was asked about whether the feelings around the franchise have changed over the seasons since he left, with him alluding to that “absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

“We're always working on ourselves and trying to be better than we were the previous day, previous month, previous year,” Rodgers said, according to ESPN. “Absence makes the heart grow fonder, maybe.”

After his stint with the Packers, Rodgers would then take his talents to the New York Jets, a time that was no doubt forgettable due to an early injury in his first season and disappointing play after. Even an NFL front office executive would express how time with New York “might change his opinion” of Green Bay, via ESPN.

Steelers' Aaron Rodgers retiring with Packers?

While the Packers look to stop Rodgers and the Steelers on Sunday, it will be a highly anticipated game, but one that doesn't have the built-in animosity that fans probably want from the game. In fact, it would be said by Rodgers on Thursday that he will “retire a Packer and see what happens after that.”

“I was there for 18 years,” Rodgers said, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “Regardless of when I hang it up, that's the bulk of my career. I'll retire a Packer and see what happens after that. I've got a lot of love for the organization [and] my time there. They asked this week is it a revenge game or whatever. What do I got to be avenging here? They made me a ton of money. I grew up there, spent some of the best years of my life there. I've got nothing but love for the organization.”

At any rate, Pittsburgh is 4-2, which puts them first in the AFC North as they prepare for a Sunday night game against the Packers. While Rodgers plans to retire with Green Bay, it would be a satisfying moment for the veteran quarterback to get a win over his old team in the likely final season of his NFL career.