New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick doesn’t seem to have any doubt that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time.

Widely regarded as the greatest coach in NFL history, Bill Belichick told Brady on his podcast that the recently retired quarterback had the best career of any player that the league has ever seen.

Bill Belichick tells Tom Brady: "The greatest player. The greatest career. The great, great person. It was such an opportunity and an honor for me to coach Tom. I guess it's got to end at some point. It's the greatest one ever. Congratulations, Tom." https://t.co/cEYGfjPk4g — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 6, 2023

“The greatest player. The greatest career. The great, great person,” Belichick said on “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.”

“It was such an opportunity and an honor for me to coach Tom. I guess it’s got to end at some point. It’s the greatest one ever. Congratulations, Tom.”

Brady seemingly ended the greatest quarterback of all time debate long ago. The 45-year-old seized the title when he was with the Patriots. Brady further cemented his legacy by winning a record seventh Super Bowl ring as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During their time together with the Patriots, Belichick and Brady formed the greatest coach-quarterback tandem in NFL history. The duo made nine trips to the Super Bowl and won six championships. The Patriots’ dynasty stretched over two decades and included 17 AFC East titles.

There have been rumors that the relationship between Brady and Belichick deteriorated during their final years together in New England. Brady won his fifth Super Bowl MVP award in his first season away from Belichick and the Patriots.

Brady only had one playoff win in his last two seasons with the Buccaneers. Belichick and the Patriots have no postseason victories since Brady left as a free agent in 2020.

Just about every important quarterback record belongs to Brady. He’s thrown for more yards, completions and touchdowns than any signal caller.

Brady has more Super Bowl championships than any NFL franchise.