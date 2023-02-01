On Wednesday morning, to the shock of many, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL.

Just one year after originally returning, the future Hall of Fame quarterback once again decided to call it a career. But it appears that he means it this time.

Following his retirement, Brady was met with praise from those around the sport of football. This includes two people that played a key role in his career, Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick.

Kraft and Belichick both released statement’s regarding their longtime quarterback.

“I am so proud of Tommy. He has accomplished everything there is to achieve in this game, and so much more. No player in NFL history has done it as well for as long as Tom Brady. He is the fiercest competitor I have ever known and the ultimate champion. He led the Patriots to two decades of unprecedented dominance. He is truly the greatest of all-time. Words cannot adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for everything he has done. It’s been a blessing for me to watch him grow, first as a young professional on the field, but most importantly, as a person off it. He is one of the most loving, caring and passionate players I have ever known and I will always consider him a part of our family.” wrote Kraft.

Belichick also acknowledged his former star quarterback. He stated, “Tom Brady was the ultimate winner. He entered the NFL with little to no fanfare and leaves as the most successful player in league history. His relentless pursuit of excellence drove him on a daily basis. His work ethic and desire to win were both motivational and inspirational to teammates and coaches alike. Tom was a true professional who carried himself with class and integrity throughout his career. I thank Tom for the positive impact he had on me and on the Patriots and congratulate him on his amazing career.”

During their time together with the Patriots, Tom Brady, Belichick, and Kraft found immediate success. In total, the three won six Super Bowls together. They set a standard around the NFL.

Now, with Brady headed towards the next stage of his career, they have celebrated the quarterback once again.