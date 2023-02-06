Tom Brady recently announced his retirement from the NFL in a video. The future Hall of Famer later revealed the timeline in reference to the retirement decision in an interview with The Herd with Colin Cowherd, via Greg Auman.

“I know in my heart how I feel … Life is about exciting things ahead, too. When one thing closes, like football for me, I look forward to what’s ahead,” Brady said. “The future happens a day at the time, but I’m super-excited … When one thing ends, other things present themselves.”

Tom Brady doubled down on expressing his excitement for the future, per Rick Stroud.

“You know, I don’t try to make predictions. Sometimes I’m really good with certainty and I think in this case, I’m good with a little bit of uncertainty even though I have some great opportunities in my professional life ahead. I’m really excited about those things,” Tom Brady explained. “At the same time, you’ve got to create space for those things as well.”

Brady still has enough talent to play in the league. But the QB admitted, according to his father, that he was “tired of getting hit.” And at 45-years old that is certainly an understandable reason to leave the game. He accomplished more than any player could ever hope for and is generally regarded as the greatest QB of all time.

Tom Brady will still receive no shortage of national attention as he maintains his celebrity-status and prepares for analysis duties with FOX Sports down the road.