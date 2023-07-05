It seems to be a general online rule of thumb that when you've got a lot of famous friends, the best course of action is to excessively post pictures with them whenever you're partying together. Billionaire Michael Rubin took that prophetic advice one step further by professionally producing a legit short film capturing all the celebrities at his annual 4th of July “white party” in the Hamptons this year.

He was unabashed about the strategy in his post, captioning his Twitter music video drop with the message “A literal movie – white party 2023 recap.”

A literal movie – white party 2023 recap pic.twitter.com/1D3vlpCNBq — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) July 4, 2023

With Jack Harlow's First Class pop-rap song as the soundtrack (fitting since Harlow performed at the party later in the evening), the video starts on a sprawling sky shot of the Fanatics CEO Rubin's $50 million estate, before focusing its visual attention on the bevy of A-list celebrities clad in chic all-white ensembles. Those famous names, panned across dramatically in slow motion, included Justin Bieber, Ben Affleck, Emily Ratajkowski, Jay-Z, Tom Brady, Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlow, Jennifer Lopez, Travis Scott, Kelly Rowland, Jack Harlow, Dixie D'Amelio, Jonathan Cheban, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye, Kendall Jenner, James Harden, Devin Booker, DJ Khaled, James Corden, Kevin Hart, Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher and many others.

So while you tried to get your grill to turn on in the sweltering heat of your backyard while your hangry uncle asked when his burger was going to be ready, just remember that somewhere in the Hamptons a rich billionaire named Michael Rubin was getting freaky on the dance floor with a coterie of super models, and that video has now been viewed more than forty-seven million times. Doesn't that make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside?