Hailey Bieber is done with the Selena Gomez narrative people have been driving. Since she married husband Justin Bieber, fans have said that one is jealous of the other. It got to a point where it escalated to scary places. Now that the drama is put to be, Bieber spoke on the “twisted and perpetuated narratives” online, per E! News.

“I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez,” she said. “This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It's about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous.”

“I think that it's an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being ok with the kind of division that it caused because I'm not ok with the kind of division that it caused,” Bieber continued. “I don't like this whole idea of team this person and team this person—I'm just not about that. I want to be able to bring people together.”

Both Gomez and Bieber have openly supported each other. But some people have found some convoluted way to make it about the drama. In the past, Bieber supported Gomez on Instagram: “If you're leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone's posts just know that I don't want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments,” she wrote. “Doing that is not supporting me. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of. Please be nice or don't say anything.”