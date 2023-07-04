Billionaire Michael Rubin threw an epic party in the Hamptons over the holiday weekend, attracting a star-studded guest list that left no room for disappointment. Sporting dazzling all-white outfits, celebrities from the worlds of sports and entertainment flocked to Rubin's annual extravaganza to celebrate the 4th of July in style, according to Complex.

James Harden chatting with Sixers owner Josh Harris at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party 👀 (via @aidanlaporta69) pic.twitter.com/untS8R5cWH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 4, 2023

Among the attendees were notable names like Kylian Mbappé, Jay-Z, James Harden, and many others who joined forces with some of the biggest stars in the industry at the high-profile event. The party boasted a remarkable lineup, with Justin and Hailey Bieber, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Emily Ratajkowski, Kevin Hart, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Tom Brady, Winnie Harlow, Kelly Rowland, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and numerous others gracing the exclusive gathering.

Lori Harvey, along with famous friends including Kim Kardashian, LaLa Anthony, and Hailey Bieber, treated TikTok users to a memorable fashion show, displaying their stunning outfits. The festivities itself featured impromptu performances by Ne-Yo and Usher, while Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, and Druski took turns manning the DJ booth, ensuring an unforgettable night of entertainment for all in attendance.

In preparation for the event, Michael Rubin, CEO of Fanatics, made headlines by bringing some of NYC's finest restaurants to his opulent $50 million Bridgehampton residence. Favorites such as Lucali, a celebrity-loved pizza spot, and Cucina Alba were among the culinary delights awaiting the partygoers.

Michael Rubin's reputation as a successful entrepreneur precedes him. Having sold his company GSI Commerce to eBay for a staggering $2.4 billion, Rubin's net worth currently stands at an impressive $11.4 billion, according to Forbes. With his substantial wealth, it's no surprise that Rubin can afford to host a grandiose gathering where A-list celebrities come together for an unforgettable night of celebration.