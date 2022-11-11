Published November 11, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills are in danger of letting home field advantage in the AFC playoffs slip away. After their loss to the New York Jets last week, they fell into a tie with the Kansas City Chiefs at 6-2. Even more pressing is the injury news to Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen is yet to practice this week. It appears Case Keenum will get the start against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. But Allen is not going to be the only important Bills player to miss the game. On Friday, it was revealed that strong safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau have been ruled out, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

“The Bills rule out S Jordan Poyer and DE Greg Rousseau for Sunday vs. the Vikings. QB Josh Allen is being considered “hour by hour,” per coach Sean McDermott and has not been ruled out,” he tweeted.

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmonds and cornerback Tre’Davious White are each questionable to play. Bills All-Pro safety Micah Hyde already suffered a season-ending injury as the problems mount in Buffalo. Meanwhile, in come a Vikings team that is 7-1 and is getting better.

They made one of the bigger moves at the trade deadline, acquiring tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions. But without Rousseau and Poyer, it will be increasingly difficult to slow down Dalvin Cook. That in turn might create opportunities for Justin Jefferson on play action.

Without any practices under his belt this week, and games against the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions on tap, it would be very surprising to see Bills QB Allen active this week.