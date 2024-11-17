It's one of the fiercer rivalries in the National Football League, but did fans of the Buffalo Bills take things too far ahead of Sunday afternoon's matchup against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs?

Before the game at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, a few members of the rowdy Bills fan base, known as “Bills Mafia,” expressed their disdain for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes by hanging a Kermit the Frog doll dressed in a Mahomes jersey and a black wig from a pole near the venue:

It wasn't long before fans began chiming in, some saying that the move went too far while others stating their belief that it wasn't a major deal.

“Hell no. This is horrible. People are sick. Take this down,” wrote @mitxhsteven.

“And this is why Bills fans won’t ever win a Super Bowl,” added @HskrsStarsBucs.

“Buddy this happened every year when Brady came to town lol,” exclaimed @the_dadchef.

“Why is that unacceptable? It’s clearly just about rivalry and not wanting to actually do something…,” wondered @OttamusPrime.

“Only way bills ever beat the Chiefs in a meaningful game,” opined @IntranetComedy.

“Welcome to Buffalo, the home of unacceptable and sickening. Ever been to one of their tailgates?” added @LoneWolfMethod.

The Bills took an 18-16 lead into halftime, hoping to improve their record to 9-2 and hand the undefeated Chiefs what would be their first loss of the season.

Patrick Mahomes has already clapped back at Kermit the Frog comparisons

Earlier this year, the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback fired right back at the Las Vegas Raiders, who mocked him with the presence of a Kermit the Frog doll at their Training Camp.

Mahomes, who has been compared to the iconic Muppets character due to the similarities in their voices, had this to say in response:

“Stuff like that happens,” he said. “It will get handled when it gets handled.”

Considering that Mahomes has led the Chiefs to a trio of championships since the last time the Bills even qualified for the Super Bowl, it's safe to say he's the one getting the last laugh.