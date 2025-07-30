NFL training camp is not for the weak, and the Buffalo Bills are no exception as the 2025 NFL season gets closer. Despite having the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl, the cracks are showing early in the Bills' training camp. The injuries are piling up, and players are not escaping the Bills' practices without suffering minor injuries. Even worse, three Bills players are struggling to do well as training camp nearly reaches the one-week mark.

Injuries always happen in NFL training camp. However, some of those can be limiting. Some injuries can also cause players to underperform. With this team, it's hitting fast and furious, and not at a sustainable level. Obviously, suffering injuries early in the season causes less damage than if it were to happen in the middle or toward the end. Regardless, that is not something anyone wants to see.

The Bills have Super Bowl aspirations this season. However, to get there, they need to keep key players off the injured list. They also need some of their top players to perform at their level. Here are three contributors who need to do better to help Buffalo reach that goal.

Dalton Kincaid battles injuries through NFL training camp

Dalton Kincaid struggled in 2024, and it drew a lot of criticism from fans and football experts. Ultimately, there were higher expectations for the 2023 first-round draft pick. Kincaid shone in 2023, with 73 receptions for 673 yards and two touchdowns. Naturally, many assumed he would take the next step and do even more damage in 2024. Instead, Kincaid's numbers dipped.

Kincaid had just 44 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he dropped a critical pass in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Kincaid has struggled to bounce back, and the trend has continued in the Bills' training camp. Now, there are some concerns that the injury might cause a ripple effect for him. This is more pressing for the team, considering that they need more receivers than ever as Josh Allen leads the charge.

Kincaid did not perform well after returning to the Bills' practice on Tuesday. It was apparent that he was being more cautious than ever. Significantly, Kincaid missed Monday's practice with a knee injury, and that may be limiting what he can do. For now, it seems like the knee injury is not serious enough to keep him out for an extended time, but it is something that bears monitoring over the next few days.

DaQuan Jones is not having a good Bills training camp

DaQuan Jones is not guaranteed a roster spot, and that is surprising. Overall, he is not a bad player. But it also seems like he is not a player guaranteed a spot in the 2025 NFL season, either.

Jones had 11 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks during 16 games. Unfortunately, the 2024 NFL season was not good for him. Jones just did not perform at a good level. It's noteworthy that he posted a run grade of 53.4, according to PFF. Also, he missed 24.2 percent of his tackles. That ranked 14th-worst among any defenders with over 600 snaps.

Jones played most of the snaps and is currently in the starter's role. However, that could change easily as he is in the final year of his contract. It appears that Jones is occupying the role for now before Larry Ogunjobi returns.

Tyler Bass must kick well in the 2025 NFL season

This was the story last season, too. Well, it's happening again. Tyler Bass is not having a good NFL training camp. Moreover, the rain decided to drench him. With the 2025 NFL season around the corner, this is something the Bills must look at.

Bass went 4-for-8 on field-goal attempts in the rain. While it is not always going to rain on him, that is a cause for concern. The Bills play in Orchard Park, and often get the worst weather imaginable in the winter months. There will be a time when they need Bass to make an important kick. If he cannot kick well in the rain, how will he do in the snow?

It might be an overreaction here. Yes, Bills fans have seen Bass make amazing kicks in all kinds of weather. But Bass has done well in the past in temperatures under 40 degrees. However, he has not been completely immune to it. Bass had a 92 percent overall rate on extra points, and some of that had a lot to do with the cold weather. For now, this is not something to get too worked up about.

Yet, it is also something to keep an eye on as the season gets closer. The Bills' practices won't show the entire story. But they will show some cracks in the foundation, and that is something the team must address.