Josh Allen is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league nowadays, that much is clear. The Buffalo Bills star man finished third in the MVP race last season, trailing only the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts in the voting process — no mean feat by any chance. However, even the cream of the crop have their own glaring weaknesses, and on Monday night, Allen's kryptonite reared its ugly head once more in their 22-16 loss to the New York Jets.

Allen simply was not at his best against the Jets, completing just 29 of 41 passes — with three of those pass attempts going for a Jets interception. Two of those interceptions directly led to scoring drives for the opposition, mistakes that cost the Bills immensely. And in the process of making those mistakes, Allen appears to be approaching red flag territory when it comes to his shortcomings with protecting the football.

After turning the ball over four times against the Jets, Josh Allen now has 84 turnovers since entering the league in 2018 — the most in the NFL during that span, per SportsCenter. 21 of the Bills QB's turnovers have come as a result of lost fumbles, while an eye-popping 63 of them (exactly 75 percent) have come as a result of errant passes that resulted in picks.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

At the very least, Allen will take a bit of comfort in the fact that he hasn't thrown the most interceptions since then. That ignominious distinction belongs to Baker Mayfield (64 interceptions), the former collegiate star who is now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' QB1.

Josh Allen's playstyle is high-risk, high-reward, and more often than not, it results in good outcomes for a Bills team that has made the playoffs four out of Allen's first five campaigns. But it may be coming to a point where Allen must learn to shake off his old bad habits and take care of the football much more properly for the Bills to avoid falling on banana slips like they did against the Jets.

Will Allen add to his ever-growing number of turnovers when the Bills take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2? Tune in to find out.