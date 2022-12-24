By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Josh Allen continues to add to his legacy. The Buffalo Bills scored their first touchdown of the day in their contest against the Chicago Bears, as Allen connected with wide receiver Gabriel Davis on a 19-yard touchdown pass. In doing so, the Bills star made some wild NFL history, surpassing a record set by legend and Hall of Famer Dan Marino. Bills PR tweeted out the insane record onto their account.

How about that? With that first touchdown pass, Josh Allen secured the 172nd total touchdown of his career, surpassing Dan Marino for the most scored all-time through the first five seasons of a player’s career.

Now, that’s good company. Allen, who has his second straight season with 30 touchdown passes and another six scores on the ground, is in the conversation to secure his first NFL MVP award.

That he’s already breaking records set by the great Dan Marino, who is widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all time, is a testament to just how good he is at the moment- as well as how good he can be.

But of course, Josh Allen isn’t too concerned with statistics. The Bills star, who has won three playoff games in his career, is looking for a postseason breakthrough.

With his squad currently tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC lead, Allen will try to push his team to the number one seed.

It will be interesting to see if Josh Allen can shatter any other records in this quest.