Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are on to the brutal AFC playoffs. During a remarkably snowy night in New York, the team downed the visiting Miami Dolphins to clinch a berth in the NFL playoffs. It was an impressive win for a team that badly needed a win like that. However, Allen is not getting too happy on making the playoffs, per Alaina Getzenberg. After all, the Bills have a bigger goal: win the Super Bowl.

“That’s the No. 1 thing Coach McDermott preaches, is playoff-caliber; can’t win the Super Bowl unless you make the playoffs,” Allen said. “So that’s goal No. 1 down. Goal No. 2 now is to clinch the division. That’s how we’ll (Bills) take it. We’ll take it one game at a time. Be ready for next week.”

This goal-oriented approach for the Bills has worked wonders this season for the team. Prior to the start of this year, many pegged Josh Allen and co. as the prohibitive favorites to win it all. While they still hold the AFC crown for now, they’ve certainly experienced their fair share of ugly losses and setbacks. Their singular focus on small goals, though, have helped them not to flame out when they’re struggling.

As Josh Allen mentioned, the next step for the Bills is to clinch the AFC East crown. Their win against the Dolphins helps them keep their distance over their heated rivals. They’ll need to keep this pristine form as they prepare to face the other sneakily scary teams in their division.