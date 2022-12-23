By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is on the doorstep of shattering a notable NFL record.

Allen has tallied an astounding 133 passing touchdowns and 37 rushing touchdowns over his ongoing run with the Bills. The versatile passer is just coming off of a keen performance in the Bills’ Week 15 home win against the Miami Dolphins where he recorded four touchdown passes and posted a 119.2 passer rating.

Heading into the Bills’ upcoming road clash with the Chicago Bears, Allen is in need of a mere two combined passing and rushing touchdowns to break Dan Marino’s mark (171) for the most such scores by a player in his first five seasons in the NFL. Marino threw 168 touchdown passes and scored three times on the ground over the opening five campaigns of his run with the Dolphins.

In the big picture, Allen has continued to bolster his resume for the 2022 NFL MVP award. He currently ranks in the top five in multiple stats this season, from passing yards (3,857) to touchdown passes (30).

For now, Allen and the Bills will look to pick up a win against the Bears to clinch the AFC East title for the third straight year. In the case that the Bills fail to beat Chicago, then they still could lock up the division in Week 16 if the Green Bay Packers defeat the Dolphins on Sunday.