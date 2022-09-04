Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs loves punting the ball to the stands after a touchdown, and so Pat McAfee wants him to do it again in the 2022 season.

But what’s in it for Diggs should he risk getting fined for it? Well, McAfee is willing to donate $25,000 to any charity chosen by the Bills wideout should he be able to punt the ball to the upper level of the stands in celebration of a touchdown.

Former Green Bay Packers and Super Bowl champion AJ Hawk is making things better, though. He promised to add an extra $25,000 if Diggs can punt a Billdo into the stands.

You're a good Punter right⁉️ "I'M NICE AS SHIT" 😂😂 ~@stefondiggs If you hit one to the upper level after a TD I'll donate $25,000 to any charity you'd like & @OfficialAJHawk will donate $25,000 if you punt a Billdo into the stands 😂😂#PMSLive #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Ya2bNh0Lht — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 2, 2022

Now this is certainly an interesting celebration to watch out for heading into the season. Given that Stefon Diggs isn’t one to back down in such challenges, he’ll probably try to do both stuff throughout the season.

While pat McAfee’s challenge isn’t that hard since Diggs said he usually does it, Hawk’s dare might be quite hard to pull off. And to be honest, that should be more than the $25,000 he promised.

Anyway, fans better watch out every time they go to a Bills game. After all, they never know when a ball … or a billdo … will come flying towards them.

The Bills play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 on Thursday before taking on the Tennessee Titans the following game week. Here’s to hoping he’ll get a touchdown in those games and get to celebrate with you know what.