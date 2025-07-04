Brie Garcia wants her sister, Nikki Garcia, to find love but shares she believes men are “scared” of her.

Brie (formerly Brie Bella) is trying to play matchmaker for Nikki (formerly Nikki Bella) after the latter recently filed for divorce.

“I had my goggles on this past weekend,” Brie told Us Weekly during the 2025 X Games that she hosted on ESPN. “I was like, ‘Who’s single?’ I kept texting her. I’m very happy in my marriage, but I do think I’d be the best wingwoman. I told her, ‘This time, you need to listen to me and trust your sister.’ I feel like I’d find the best guy.”

Brie married Bryan Danielson in 2014 and the couple shares a daughter named Birdie Joe Danielson and a son named Buddy Dessert Danielson. Nikki was previously married to Matteo Artemovich Chigvintse in 2022 and they share a son named Matteo Artemovich Chigvintse.

While Brie thinks she can find Nikki a quality man, she believes that there are other reasons men are hesitant to date the retired WWE star.

“This is what Nikki and I were thinking: Are they scared to date women in the public eye?” Brie questioned. “Especially ones with a podcast.”

The twins co-host The Nikki & Brie Show podcast, which they began in 2019.

Nikki Garcia On Relationship With Ex

Nikki filed for divorce from Chigvintsev in September 2024 and it was later finalized in November 2024. She filed shortly after his arrest for domestic violence but the charges were later dropped. The former WWE star made headlines for her six-figure spousal support that amounted to $200,000.

“Everyone’s had opinions about Artem and I’s divorce settlement. It’s everywhere,” Nikki shared on The Nikki & Brie Show.

“Divorce has to deal with the paper, the contract you signed during marriage. The day of marriage, at the court before marriage, whatever,” Nikki continued. “So, our settlement is what everyone saw. Yes, I had to give him $200,000. Spousal support, alimony.”

In addition to the $200,000 in spousal support she had to give Chigvintsev, she also pays $3,500 a month in child support for their son. Nikki cleared up the narrative that she “lost” the divorce because she had to give her ex spousal and child support.

“They’re all like, ‘Oh, so he got the money because she lost.’ No, no, no. Child support. If you are the breadwinner, if you make more money, it is literally a state calculator,” Nikki explained. “They put in the incomes, and they go, ‘Boom, this one makes more money. This is what you owe per month.’”

Despite what the internet might have to say about their divorce, she and Chigvintsev are doing well.

“Artem and I, right now, are in a great place. We are co-parenting so amazing and it makes Matteo's life so amazing,” Nikki said. “And I don't want it any other way. That's why when all of this came up, it sucks because things in Matteo's world right now [are] so great because Artem and I are so on the same page and I want that.”

“I don't want hate towards Artem,” Nikki continued. “We're in a good place right now. I hope we stay in that great place for Matteo because it makes Matteo so happy.”