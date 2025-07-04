IT'S TIME!—for the UFC to invade the White House.

Or at least that's what noted UFC fan Donald Trump wants.

During his speech at a rally in Iowa on Thursday, President Trump said he plans to stage an MMA event at the White House to celebrate the United States' 250th Independence Day next year.

“We're gonna have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there, we're gonna build (a cage),” said Trump. “Dana is great, one of a kind, we're gonna have a UFC championship fight.”

He added that he would like to see 25,000 spectators witness it as part of “America 250.”

“The UFC fight is gonna be a big deal,” added Trump.

Trump: "We're gonna have a UFC fight on the grounds on the White House … we're gonna do that as part of 250." pic.twitter.com/QPeRLvE5HT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 79-year-old chief executive is a well-known fight fan and has attended numerous UFC events over the years. He has also maintained a close relationship with White, who fully supported Trump's presidential campaign.

Just last month, Trump attended UFC 316 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey amid his much-ballyhooed feud with senior advisor and business mogul Elon Musk. Trump and White sat together at cageside.

In November, just days after his reelection, Trump and Musk attended UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York, where he was serenaded by loud cheers and chants of “USA!” according to a report from the Associated Press. It was an action-packed evening, highlighted by a now-retired Jon Jones beating Stipe Miocic by TKO in the third round.

Trump isn't exactly new to hosting the UFC as well. In 2001, he staged an event at his now-defunct Trump Taj Mahal casino-resort in Atlantic City.

As for his latest plan, a White House spokesperson said there aren't specific details yet, noted another report from AP.

Perhaps an undercard between Trump and Musk?