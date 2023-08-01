Billy Joel’s net worth in 2023 is $225 million. Joel is a famous singer and songwriter. Considered as one of the best-selling artists of all time, Joel’s hit albums include Piano Man, Songs in the Attic, and Greatest Hits. He has also won five Grammy awards. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Billy Joel’s net worth in 2023.

Billy Joel’s net worth in 2023 is $225 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. Also, Joel is selling his mansion in New York for an asking price of $49 million. If he gets an offer in that range, that will only help his net worth.

Billy Joel was born in the Bronx, a borough of New York City. At the age of 4, Joel started to take up piano. He attended Hicksville High School. Although he was a relatively good student, unfortunately, Joel failed to graduate at that time for failing to meet the requirements in his senior year.

While Joel was putting together a decent amateur boxing career, a broken nose ended his pursuit in boxing. As a teenager, Joel also started his music career as a performer in a piano bar. After not graduating high school, Joel went on to pursue a career in music.

Billy Joel signs his first album deal

Inspired by The Beatles’ performance, Joel joined several bands such as The Echoes, the Hassles, and Attila. Eventually, Joel would sign a long-term, 10-album deal with record label Family Productions. According to Artie Ripp, developing Joel cost him approximately $450,000.

Although this was a long-term deal, it was a contract that Joel admittedly regrets signing. In addition to this, Joel recorded his first solo album with them, which turned out to be a flop.

Columbia Records buys out Billy Joel's contract

Although his career with Family Productions didn’t result in any hits, Joel did manage to lure the attention of executives from Columbia Records. As a result, a year later, Columbia Records bought out his contract. However, it would only be until the late 1970s that Joel was able to legally regain the rights to his songs. This would, obviously, help to add to Billy Joel's net worth in 2023.

With Columbia Records, Joel started to gain traction for his songs. He released albums such as Piano Man, which became his first hit single. However, it would be his fourth solo album, The Stranger sold over 10 million copies around the world. One of the album’s hit singles, Just the Way You Are, earned him two Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

After a successful release of The Stranger, Joel followed it up with another hit album, 52nd Street. With 52nd Street, Joel earned another Grammy for Album of the Year.

While these hit albums earned a lot of money and fame for Joel, none of which would beat his Greatest Hits album. Given Joel’s popularity, his compilation album has sold at least 11.5 million copies.

Billy Joel retires from recording songs

10 years of Billy Joel! The greatest arena run of all time is coming to an end. The historic sold-out monthly residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena will conclude in July 2024 with his 150th lifetime performance. pic.twitter.com/IT1e17yBZS — MSG (@TheGarden) June 1, 2023

By 1993, Joel announced his retirement from recording songs. However, that didn’t stop Billy Joel from being active in music. Since 2014, Joel has performed in monthly shows in Madison Square Garden. With his multiyear residencies in MSG, Joel earns at least $2 million per show. In fact, from 2014 to 2019, Joel collected a whopping $150 million. This also included his 2019 New Years show, which garnered a lucrative $4.6 million.

However, in 2023, Joel announced that his residency at MSG was coming to an end. His final shows will be in July 2024.

Billy Joel's off-stage accomplishments

Off the stage, Joel has also accomplished a lot. 25 years after not being able to graduate high school, Joel managed to earn a diploma at Hicksville High School after submitting essays. Moreover, he went on to earn doctorate degrees in music from various universities and colleges including Fairfield University, Berklee College of Music, Syracuse University, Manhattan School of Music, and Stony Brook University.

Outside of music, Joel also authored a book about himself called The Book of Joel: A Memoir which was published in 2011. Aside from authoring a book, Joel also inaugurated his motorcycle gallery in 2010. Given his interest in motorcycles, Joel opened the doors of his collection to the public with the name, 20th Century Cycles. Besides his interest in motorcycles, Joel is also very much involved with boats and fishing.

Billy Joel has put together a stellar music career that has produced iconic hits. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Billy Joel’s net worth in 2023?