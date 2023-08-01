Billy Joel is one of the best-selling artists in history. He is known for releasing hit songs such as Uptown Girl, Piano Man, Just the Way You Are, We Didn't Start the Fire, and many more. Joel is a five-time Grammy Award winner.

Given Joel's success, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Billy Joel's $49 million mansion in Centre Island, N.Y.

In 2002, Billy Joel made waves alongside Elton John for their Face to Face concert series. But despite a busy schedule, he still found the time to buy a Centre Island mansion. The property purchase cost him $22.5 million.

21 years later, the Piano Man singer usually spends his time traveling around the world to do some concerts. But at the same time, he also wants to move on from his mansion. Part of the reason must be due to taxes, as it demands $625,000 on an annual basis. Also, Joel is ending his residency at New York's Madison Square Garden in July 2024. As a result, Joel listed the property with an asking price of $49 million.

Here are some photos of Billy Joel's $49 million mansion in Centre Island.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally completed in 1917, Joel's massive estate is undergoing renovations. Nevertheless, it sits on 26 acres of land. The mansion itself encompasses 20,000 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Apart from the main home, the property also contains a beach house and a guest house.

The Piano Man singer's estate features tall ceilings, a bowling alley, a wine cellar, a hair parlor, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a kitchen, an indoor swimming pool, and a nice main bed suite.

While the interior is ultimately impressive, the outdoors are also stacked with amenities. The backyard features another swimming pool, a formal dining area, a boat dock, and much more.

Due to the property's location, there's easy access to the beach and also allows the new homeowner to enjoy a breathtaking view of the sunset and the ocean.

Joel is a popular singer who has sold plenty of albums during his career. As a result, it isn't surprising that the five-time Grammy Award winner can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Joel has a net worth of around $225 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Billy Joel's $49 million mansion in Centre Island.