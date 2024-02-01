Billy Joel's 'Turn the Lights Back On' ushers in a new era for the 'Piano Man.'

Billy Joel just released his first single in decades, “Turn the Lights Back On” (To be fair, if River of Dreams was my last album, I'd also want a redo to try and ride off into the sunset).

It should be a ceremonious event. After all, Joel is a legend and one of the greatest singer-songwriters ever. But much like the lingering final few during last call at a bar, Joel's latest single begs the question of if it's too little, too late.

The landscape of rock music has changed drastically since Joel was in his prime. Now, bands try to replicate the sounds of the seventies and eighties or make something that isn't rock-and-roll at all.

But is this the end, or just the beginning? The lyrics of “Turn the Lights Back On” seem like Joel crying out for someone to wish for his comeback. Unfortunately, like other legacy acts, he's been out of the game for a while. The Rolling Stones made their comeback with Hackney Diamonds last year, but they quickly proved themselves with that album.

Billy Joel is an icon, but this latest attempts to capture the magic of his hits. Is it successful?

Billy Joel's “Turn the Lights Back On” review

Luckily, Joel's “Turn the Lights Back On” isn't a complete stinker. However, it's a far cry from his best work, but its got a beautiful piano melody.

The piano is like something between “She's Always a Woman” and “Viana,” containing seventh chords that both of those songs featured. If there was ever a doubt over Joel's piano-playing, those are put to rest.

As the song reaches its crescendo, it's almost like a hymn. The piano intensifies

His voice

Now, given his age, Joel sounds relatively good. Surely, there is some assistance from studio magic, but Joel's voice still sounds like his younger self. It's deeper than the vibrancy of “Uptown Girl,” but he's got a surprisingly strong voice. Elton John is another artist from the same era who's still got a very strong voice. However, Joel's beats him out in terms of sounding like his vintage self.

Was he too late?

Throughout the song, Joel is constantly questioning himself. It's almost like putting this song out is being done sheepishly. U2 similarly questioned their existence on Song of Experience's “The Blackout.” The band are the dinosaurs mentioned, and they wonder if an “extinction event” is impending.

But there is always room for legacy acts to return. Bruce Springsteen still does it, and the Stones did it even better last year.

The thing that works in Joel's favor is his songwriting sensibilities. He arranges beautiful music, which may explain why his last release was all classical compositions, and that in itself is a valuable asset. His lyrics in “Turn the Lights Back On” are also way more vulnerable than he's ever been. Ages comes with wisdom, and he appears ready to open up.

Should you listen to “Turn the Lights Back On”?

Towards the end of the song, he sings, “I'm late, but I'm here right now.” Like “Turn the Lights Back On” or not, it's great that Joel is here. A late arrival is better than none at all.

Billy Joel is back in full force. It's unclear where he goes from here, but if this is the direction he's going, I think fans will be game. A more introspective Joel could be a nice change of pace after decades of great radio hits.