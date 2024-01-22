Billy Joel will release his first single in decades, 'Turn the Lights Back On,' on February 1.

Billy Joel is coming back with new music. He hasn't released new music in over two decades, but the “Piano Man” singer is making a comeback with “Turn the Lights Back On.”

“Turn the Lights Back On” after 20 years

On January 22, Joel announced his first single in a long time, “Turn the Lights Back On.” The press release (via Rolling Stone) dubbed it as a “classic Billy Joel-style tune, embodying the hallmarks of his signature sound and ushering in the next chapter of his story.”

The new single will be released on February 1 by Columbia Records. In addition to its digital release, the single will be released on a limited edition 7″ vinyl. A lyric video will also accompany the song.

It's time to TURN THE LIGHTS BACK ON. Brand new single coming February 1st. Pre-order here: https://t.co/Wtiyj8qJe3! pic.twitter.com/cN6BUh7gt5 — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) January 22, 2024

Recently, Joel has hinted at releasing new material. According to Billboard, during his December 19 show at Madison Square Garden, Joel teased new material was coming.

“I have good news. I have bad news. I'll give you the bad news first,” he teased. “We don't have anything new to play for you. The good news is you don't have to sit through something you have no idea what it is. Although we've got a little something we've been working on you might hear sometime.”

“Turn the Lights Back On” was written by Joel, Freddy Wexler, Arthur Bacon, and Wayne Hector. Wexler also produced the single. Its lyrics indlude the line, “Did I wait too long… to turn the lights back on?” making it seem like Joel himself is questioning his return.

Billy Joel has released 13 studio albums throughout his career. His latest release was Fantasies & Delusions, an album of classical compositions. Joel's last album of music with lyrics was in 1993, that being River of Dreams.