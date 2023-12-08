Billy Joel will make one stop in the UK in 2024, playing a single show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

On December 8, Joel announced one show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, in 2024. The show will take place on Friday, August 9, 2024. Chris Isaak will open the show for Joel. This marks the first time Joel has ever performed in Cardiff and is billed as his “only” European show in 2024.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, December 15, at 10 am. Presale registration is open now.

“Billy Joel at Principality Stadium in Cardiff is the only chance to see the star performer live in Europe next year and follows his sold-out 2023 UK date at BST Hyde Park, which saw Joel receive a glowing critical reception across the board, including The Telegraph’s 4-star review calling his show ‘a jubilant singalong,'” the announcement read.

Throughout his career, Joel has released dozens of massive hits. He's released 13 studio albums throughout his career, including one of classical compositions. He has won numerous Grammys as well throughout his career.

But he's known as a live act. Since 2014, Joel has been playing a residency at the legendary Madison Square Garden. He has been playing one show a month since then and is set to conclude that residency in 2024. The final show, which takes place in July 2024, will mark his 100th performance of the residency (and 150th overall).

He also has embarked on co-headlining tours. Throughout 2023, Joel toured with Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks. In 2024, Joel will visit Tokyo, Florida, Texas, California (with Sting), and now Wales.