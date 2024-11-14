Mike Tyson participated in a very odd interview with a kid reporter ahead of his scheduled bout with Jake Paul on Friday. Tyson mused about the concept of leaving a legacy while being interviewed by Jazlyn of @jazzysworldtv.

“So, after such a successful career, what type of legacy would you like to leave behind when it's all said and done,” Jazlyn asked the legendary boxer.

“Well, I don't know. I don't believe in the word legacy,” Tyson replied. “I just think that's another word for ego. Legacy doesn't mean nothing. That's just some word everybody grabbed onto. Someone said that word, and everyone grabbed onto the word, so now it's used every five seconds. It means absolutely nothing to me. I'm just passing through. I'm going to die, and it's going to be over.

He continued, “Who cares about legacy after that? What a big ego. So I'm going to die. I want people to think that I'm this. I'm great. I'm nowhere, nothing. Well, you're dead. We're dust. We're absolutely nothing. Our legacy is nothing.”

Jazlyn tried her best to wrap up the interview, but Mike Tyson kept going, “Can you really imagine somebody saying, I want my legacy to be this way when you're dead? Why do you want to say that? Do you think somebody really wants to think about you? I want people to think about me when I'm gone. Who the f*ck cares about me when I'm gone? Well…my kids maybe, and maybe a grandkid.”

Tyson does indeed bring up an interesting point in the discussion of the legacies of athletes. The discussion is over-discussed in the sports world, specifically on sports media programs. But Tyson offers a morbid look at the issue, which is very odd given the fact that the interviewer is a child. This encounter adds another interesting wrinkle to his fight with Paul, which was pushed back due to health concerns for the former boxing champion.

Originally scheduled for July 20th, the much-anticipated bout came under threat when Tyson experienced concerning symptoms on a May flight from Miami to Los Angeles, per a report from ESPN. Feeling “nauseous and dizzy,” After seeking medical advice, the fight between Tyson and Paul was postponed. A subsequent diagnosis pointed to an ulcer flare-up, prompting doctors to advise minimal to light training for the legendary boxer until he could resume full training without restrictions.

The upcoming fight pits Paul, who boasts a 10-1 record with seven knockouts, against Tyson, widely heralded as one of the greatest boxers in history. While Paul's record has been the subject of scrutiny due to the caliber of his opponents, his victory over Mike Perry in the sixth round demonstrates his growing prowess in the ring. After the victory, Jake Paul even called out Mike Tyson.

“Mike Tyson, you're next. … It's anyone, anytime, anyplace,” he said in the post-fight interview following his fight with Perry.

The highly anticipated fight will occur on November 15, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The bout will be broadcast on Netflix.