Black Adam and Stripes (Mohawk) of Gremlins going to MultiVersus

DC’s Black Adam and Gremlins’ Stripes / Mohawk are both headed to MultiVersus based on leaked promotional material.

This is Stripe. Oops. — InTheShade – Multiversus Leaks (@InTheShadeMV) August 15, 2022

MultiVersus players on Xbox were surprised when they were greeted with a new splash art image when they opened the Xbox Store. Although the image wasn’t there for long, enough players caught on with the promotional image, and news about new characters heading to MultiVersus quickly spread. In the MultiVersus promotional image, we see DC’s Black Adam, the rival to Shazam, and Stripes from Gremlins, the cuddly furry creature that turned into the mischievous Mohawk after getting exposed to sun and water. Both characters, we assume, are headed to MultiVersus sometime in the future, although their release schedule is currently unclear.

The character’s appearance in this image is completely surprising, especially since neither publisher Warner Bros. or developer Player First Games teased or announced the inclusion of either Black Adam or Stripes in MultiVersus. The only upcoming characters we’re aware of are Rick and Morty, who are coming out at the Season 1 launch. While the inclusion of Black Adam and Stripes weren’t in the realm of impossibility, they’re not exactly the characters fans had in mind coming up with possible new fighters in MultiVersus.

Black Adam should act as a foil to Superman, which could mean that we shouldn’t expect the inclusion of Billy Batson aka Shazam in MultiVersus, or at least not soon. Stripes, on the other hand, feels like a foil to Taz, although this is something we’re basing only on stature and body build, as we really don’t have any reliable information about these new upcoming characters yet.

