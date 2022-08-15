MultiVersus Roster: Who is in MultiVersus’ Character Roster?

MultiVersus was just dropped by Warner Bros. after months of rumors and speculations. And so far, the game is looking good. But the health of a fighting game goes beyond just good netcode and fighting game systems. There should also be a healthy roster. MultiVersus pits together characters from different IPs under the Warner Bros. Interactive umbrella. But of course, not everyone gets to be part of the platform fighting game. So, who actually made it to the MultiVersus roster?

Who is in MultiVersus’ Roster?

There are only a dozen or so characters that appeared during the Alpha Testing Phase. These are:

Batman (DC Universe) – voiced by Kevin Conroy Superman (DC Universe) – voiced by George Newbern Wonder Woman (DC Universe) – voiced by Abby Trott Harley Quinn (DC Universe) – voiced by Tara Strong Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes) – voiced by Eric Bauza Tasmanian Devil (Looney Tunes) – voiced by Jim Cummings Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry) – voiced by Eric Bauza Steven Universe (Steven Universe) – voiced by Daniel DiVenere Garnet (Steven Universe) – voiced by Estelle Jake the Dog (Adventure Time) – voiced by John DiMaggio Finn (Adventure Time) – voiced by Jeremy Shada Arya Stark (Game of Thrones) – voiced by Maisie Williams Shaggy (Scooby-Doo) – voiced by Matthew Lillard Velma (Scooby-Doo) – voiced by Kate Micucci The Iron Giant (The Iron Giant) – voiced by Jonathan Lipow Reindog (Original Character) – voiced by Andrew Frankel LeBron James (Space Jam) – voiced by John Eric Bentley Rick Sanchez (Rick and Morty) – voiced by Justin Roiland Morty Smith (Rick and Morty) – voiced by Justin Roiland Black Adam (Shazam) – voiced by TBD Stripes / Mohawk (Gremlins) – voiced by TBD

With nineteen characters and two more upcoming fighters coming up soon, MultiVersus is starting to have a healthy variety of fighters in its roster. Hopefully, even more characters would arrive and Player First Games won’t let up on pushing new, unique, and diverse characters into the roster for us fans to enjoy.

MultiVersus Rumored Character Rosters

There are rumored characters who were said to be joining the fray. However, these characters are absent in the launch trailer. We’re still hoping that some, if not all, could make it to the final cut, or at least be introduced in post-launch content.

Michael Jordan (Space Jam) Fred Flintstone (The Flintstones) Scooby-Doo (Scooby-Doo) Ben Tennyson (Ben 10) Samurai Jack (Samurai Jack) Johnny Bravo (Johnny Bravo) Blossom (Powerpuff Girls) Bubbles (Powerpuff Girls) Buttercup (Powerpuff Girls) Captain Planet (Captain Planet and the Planeteers) Neo (The Matrix) Max Rockantansky (Mad Max) Scorpion (Mortal Kombat) Godzilla (Godzilla) Joker (Batman) Gizmo (Gremlins) Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes) Daenerys (Game of Thrones) The Hound (Game of Thrones) Wicked Witch (The Wizard of Oz)

We’re sure that more characters will be added over time to MultiVersus’ roster, whether through free content updates or as purchasable DLC. We just hope that the current count of thirteen will still improve before launch. With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s roster finalized, we now have a new game to speculate on. Are you excited for all the guessing contests that will happen as we speculate on who will show up on MultiVersus next?

MultiVersus came out on July 19, 2022, in Early Access for those who bought the Founder’s Pack, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and on PC as a free-to-play title with cross-play and cross-platform functionality. The game’s Open Beta started on July 23, 2022. Season 1 begins on August 23, 2022.

In our Impressions of MultiVersus during its Closed Beta Testing Phase, we found a highly-responsive game with sound mechanics and enjoyable fighting gameplay overall. Each character feels balanced thanks to how MultiVersus approached dashing and dodges, allowing all characters to roughly have the same chances of survival mid-air. There is also enough variation between the characters to make each one feel unique and fresh. Finally, the best part about MultiVersus is how it manages to stay coherent all throughout in spite of the clashing fighting styles and art directions of the characters, whilst still staying true to the branding of all of its fighters.