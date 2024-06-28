The 2024 NHL Draft is in full swing, and Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov is the latest prospect to hear his name called. The Chicago Blackhawks have selected the Spartans rearguard with the No. 2 overall pick in Friday's draft. He now becomes one of the Hawks' more promising prospects as they build up the future of their organization. In our most recent NHL Mock Draft, the Michigan State star went third overall to the Anaheim Ducks.

The Zlobin, Belarus native had a fantastic season for the Michigan State Spartans this year. He headlined a group of a few impressive collegiate defenseman in the 2024 NHL Draft. Michigan State ended the season ranked within the top-five in the nation. Furthermore, they made the Frozen Four tournament, allowing them to compete for a national championship.

It's unclear at this time whether Levshunov will turn pro immediately. In any event, the Belarusian rearguard has a lot of potential and could legitimately become a star in the NHL. Chicago may have added a future franchise cornerstone with this NHL Draft selection.

What Artyom Levshunov brings to Blackhawks

Levshunov spent some time playing U18 hockey in Belarus before coming to North America in 2022-23. He played with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League that year. And he played extremely well for the Gamblers. Levshunov scored 13 goals and 42 points in 62 games in 2022-23. Green Bay finished fourth in their division, making the Clark Cup Playoffs. However, they lost in the Qualifying Round to the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Levshunov joined Michigan State for the 2023-24 season, where he thrived. The Belarusian rearguard scored nine goals and 35 points in 38 games for the Spartans. Michigan State defeated their heated rival Michigan in the Big Ten championship tournament to win the conference. However, Michigan got the last laugh as they eliminated the Spartans in the Frozen Four tournament.

Levshunov compares rather favorably in terms of offensive talent to some notable NHL names. The Spartans star finished second over the last three decades among first-year draft-eligible college defensemen in points with 35. His total surpassed names such as Quinn Hughes, Owen Power, and Charlie McAvoy.

Levshunov is regarded as one of the best defensemen in this class. There is certainly an argument that he is the best rearguard available at the 2024 NHL Draft. And if all goes well, the Belarusian defender could become the NHL's next elite two-way defenseman in due time with the Blackhawks.

Artyom Levshunov's long-term fit

Levshunov is an excellent offensive talent from the point. He plays with remarkable poise that allows him to remain calm in all situations. Additionally, his skating allows him to play with speed when needed as well as close on attacking players in the defensive zone. He can lead the team up the ice in transition or join the rush when he deems it necessary.

Defensively, Levshunov is strong as well. He isn't necessarily a defensive force in the same vein as Russian defenseman Anton Silayev. He compares a bit more favorably to that of Saginaw Spirit defenseman Zayne Parekh. Both defensemen bring more value through their offensive potential, at least for now. The difference is that Levshunov plays much better defense than Parekh, which has caused Parekh to fall down draft boards.

If Levshunov can develop his defense, he will be an elite defenseman in the NHL. Either way, he won't be a liability in his own end of the ice. This should give him the green light offensively, which may allow him to be one of the best offensive defensemen in the NHL. The Blackhawks may have found their new number one defenseman at the 2024 NHL Draft.