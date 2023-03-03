The firesale continues in Chicago. After dealing superstar Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers on Wednesday, the Blackhawks dealt his linemate Max Domi to the Dallas Stars late on Thursday.
Chicago receives goaltender Anton Khudobin and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft; goalie prospect Dylan Wells will join Domi in Dallas, according to NHL.com.
The trade comes less than 24 hours before the NHL Trade Deadline, and the Hawks figure to keep trading as many pieces as they can as the franchise continues its aggressive rebuild.
The Blackhawks are dead last in the Western Conference, and they’ve now traded Kane, defenseman Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and D-man Jack Johnson to the Colorado Avalanche.
The 28-year-old Domi signed a one-year contract with the Blackhawks last July, and will become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of this season. Domi is having a great year in Chicago, compiling 49 points (18 goals, 31 assists) through 60 games, most of that while playing along with now-Ranger Kane.
New Dallas Star Max Domi was selected by the Phoenix Coyotes with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, after dominating junior hockey with the London Knights.
He has amassed 363 points in 561 regular-season games with the Hawks, Carolina Hurricanes, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets and Coyotes.
He figures to be an important piece for the Central Division leading Dallas Stars, who themselves have had an excellent year and will be trying to replicate 2020 when they advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.
The Stars are 33-16-13 in 2022-23, five points ahead of the Minnesota Wild for the top spot in the division.
Anton Khudobin had a few fantastic years with the Stars, helping lead them to the 2020 final, but injuries have plagued him the last few seasons, and he was buried in the American Hockey League this season.