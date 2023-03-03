The firesale continues in Chicago. After dealing superstar Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers on Wednesday, the Blackhawks dealt his linemate Max Domi to the Dallas Stars late on Thursday.

Chicago receives goaltender Anton Khudobin and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft; goalie prospect Dylan Wells will join Domi in Dallas, according to NHL.com.

The trade comes less than 24 hours before the NHL Trade Deadline, and the Hawks figure to keep trading as many pieces as they can as the franchise continues its aggressive rebuild.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Blackhawks are dead last in the Western Conference, and they’ve now traded Kane, defenseman Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and D-man Jack Johnson to the Colorado Avalanche.