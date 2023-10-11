Chicago Blackhawks highly-touted rookie Connor Bedard had a hilarious moment prior to his NHL debut. Bedard forgot his stick before he took the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Television cameras captured the awkward moment, per Sportsnet's official X account.

Note to self:

Connor Bedard forgetting his stick prior to his NHL debut could be a sign of the nerves kicking in. It could also be the other way around: Bedard was so excited to play, he wanted to take the ice right away. Unfortunately, he forgot to get his hockey stick.

Either way, Blackhawks fans are excited because they have a generational talent in their roster. As expected, Chicago made Connor Bedard the No. 1 overall selection of the 2023 NHL Draft. He trained with his namesake Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers in the offseason. Bedard and new reinforcements Corey Perry and Taylor Hall will help the Blackhawks improve their 26-49-7 showing last season. Connor Bedard's debut coincided with three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson's first game with the Penguins.

Connor Bedard: the new face of the Blackhawks

Connor Bedard isn't the only big-name athletes who felt nervous before big games. NBA All-Star Kevin Durant admitted he was nervous prior to his debut with the Phoenix Suns on March 2. We're talking about the 2014 NBA MVP here. Even the best athletes on the planet feel nervous. Connor Bedard and Kevin Durant are no exceptions.

Bedard recently told Pat McAfee he tries not to let the pressure of being the franchise player of the Blackhawks get to him.

“I feel fortunate to get to the rink every day and just never really wanted to not be in that situation, and kind of start here. You know, I'm living out a dream right now, so that's more what I focus on than maybe the expectations or comparisons or anything like that,” Bedard said.

Here's wishing Connor Bedard a long and successful career in the NHL.