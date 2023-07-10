The Chicago Blackhawks are ready to turn a corner as an organization after selecting Connor Bedard with the first pick in this year's NHL draft. In addition to Bedard, the Blackhawks brought in a crop of veteran players to establish some leadership in their locker room. One of those vets, Corey Perry, is eager to play with Bedard in Chicago.

“I'm excited for this opportunity, and obviously with Connor coming in and being the player that he is,” Perry said. “I've watched many games of his, especially in the World Juniors, so it's an exciting time for the Blackhawks.”

The Blackhawks will be Perry's fourth team in five seasons after he spent his first 14 seasons as a pro with the Anaheim Ducks. The 38-year-old forward missed one game in the last two seasons for the Tampa Bay Lightning, recording 65 points in that span. He is looking forward to mentoring Bedard and the other young players.

“It's not so much for me on the ice, it's away from the rink, it's in the dressing room, just being a good teammate,” Perry said. “Just trying to help [Bedard] with day-to-day stuff. Trying to make sure he knows what to do, where to go, be on time. All those kind of things. Then the on ice stuff, it will take over as the season goes.”

The Blackhawks have not won a playoff series other than the one-off qualifying round during the 2019-2020 season since the franchise won the Stanley Cup in 2015. With the addition of Connor Bedard alone, Chicago seems a lock to be much better next season. Include the veterans they've brought in, such as Corey Perry, and the Blackhawks could be a surprising team.