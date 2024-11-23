The Chicago Blackhawks are around the bottom of the NHL in the early going of the 2024-25 NHL season. As things stand, the Blackhawks are in line for a top-three pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Chicago holds a record of 7-12-1 to this point in the year and has lost five of their last seven games. One player having a surprisingly hard time on the ice is their star center, Connor Bedard.

Bedard won the Calder Trophy for the 2023-24 season as the league's best rookie. And so far, he has 15 points in 20 games. However, the former first-overall pick only has three goals to this point. Moreover, he has not scored a goal in 11 games. Bedard last found the back of the net on October 26, according to ESPN.

“It’s been a tough stretch, and you just feel like you don't have it or whatever, and you lose a bit of confidence and it just kind of goes on,” Bedard said of his rough run of form on Friday, via NHL.com. “Obviously, it's been a little bit (of a stretch) for me. So, like I said, just kind of keep going in every game, trying to be the best me and hopefully things got to come.”

What Blackhawks' Connor Bedard can do to break brutal slump

Connor Bedard found consistent scoring in 2023-24. In fact, he led the Blackhawks in goals, assists, and points last year. This happened as Bedard found chemistry with Philipp Kurashev on the top line. This year, the lines have shuffled a bit, with Jason Dickinson and Joey Anderson playing at the top of the lineup with Bedard.

One significant change is that head coach Luke Richardson moved Bedard to left wing. This makes sense as the 19-year-old has struggled in the faceoff circle this season. And for what it's worth, it's a change the Blackhawks star is comfortable making. “Yeah, I mean, it's a lot less work, I feel like, than center. You're kind of just more about positioning and where to be, and you kind of figure that out playing the position,” he told NHL.com.

As for what Bedard can do individually, he was at a loss for words. The young forward is clearly frustrated with the lack of results on the ice. However, he remains determined to continue working, hoping the offensive production will start falling his way.

“I mean, I could name 100 things. But I don't know, man. It's been frustrating, for sure,” he said, via NHL.com. “I just don't feel like I'm really doing anything. So just keep chipping away at it, I guess, and hopefully find my game again.”