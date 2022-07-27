Jonathan Toews hints at departure amid Blackhawks’ ‘5-plus-year’ rebuilding process

It’s pretty clear the Chicago Blackhawks are in full rebuild mode. They’ve already traded Myles DeBrincat, Brandon Hagel, and Kirby Dach this summer. But, despite cleaning house, the Blackhawks still have Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane around, two veterans of the franchise.

Toews will see his eight-year deal end next summer and he can’t be traded without his permission. But, the reality is starting to set in on his potential future with Chicago.

Via The Athletic:

“When we traded Hags, and then Cat and Kirby, reality really set in that, OK, this is where we’re at, and they’ve got to really focus on the future,” Jonathan Toews said. “And it’s just unfortunate that it’s come to that. But it is what it is. So much of that stuff has been out of my control for quite some time, and it’s a weird place to be in as a captain. It’s hard to tell, sometimes, what should be your concern and what shouldn’t be, aside from just playing your game. So my head is here, thinking about what’s right in front of me, what the next day or the next game or the next challenge is. These last few years have taught me to be in the moment and cut out the things that I really can’t control, and to just focus my energy on what I can control so I can really enjoy the game from there.”

Jonathan Toews also knows the Blackhawks have aimed for a five-year plus process to build this roster again and even though Chi-Town would love for him and Kane to be around for it to mentor the young players and offer their wisdom,

Toews doesn’t seem too keen on the idea of finishing out his career with a losing team:

“At the end of the day, we’re talking about a five-plus-year process, according to Kyle,” Toews said. “So that part of it doesn’t sound appealing to me at all. I can’t speak for Kaner, but I definitely feel that the amount of turnover our team has gone through every single year these last three or four years, that’s where it gets really, really draining. And exhausting,” said Jonathan Toews.

Toews has played his entire 14-year career with the Blackhawks. It’s hard to imagine him anywhere else, but it’s certainly not out of the question.