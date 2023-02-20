Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews is stepping back to deal with the effects of long COVID-19, NHL.com Staff Writer Tracey Myers wrote in a Sunday article.

“First of all, thank you to the fans and all those who have shown concern about my absence,” Toews said in a statement. “I’m still dealing with the symptoms of Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

“It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms. In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire Blackhawks organization.”

Jonathan Toews scored 14 goals and earned 14 assists in 46 games played for the Blackhawks this season, according to Hockey Reference. The 34-year-old center last played in a late-January matchup with the Edmonton Oilers in Rogers Place, where he scored one goal in two shots on goal during 17 shifts and just under 15.5 minutes on the ice.

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson commented on Toews’s recent time with Chicago on Sunday.

“We know this has been a real difficult period for him. We miss him being around the team and we want to get him back around the team and on the ice,” Davidson said. “But in the meantime, we’re going to work with him and support him in whatever he needs to make sure he’s feeling good and feeling strong and in a spot where he can come back on the ice. We’ll take it day by day, but the hope is he can still play some games here down the stretch.”

The Blackhawks will take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights at 7:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday at the United Center. The game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Chicago.