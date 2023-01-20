At last, the Chicago Blackhawks have managed to break one of the most infuriating curses in Chicago sports. After their 4-1 takedown of the Philadelphia Flyers on the road Thursday night, the Blackhawks effectively ended a winless drought in the City of Brotherly Love that stretched for more than 26 years.

The last time the Blackhawks won a regular-season game in Philly was way back in 1996. Nearly half of Chicago’s current roster wasn’t even born yet when the Blackhawks beat the Flyers on the road back in November of 1996

“The Blackhawks win their first regular-season game in Philadelphia since November 9, 1996. That snaps a 17 game losing streak on the road vs the Flyers,” per ESPN Stats & Info.

Interestingly enough, the final score of that 1996 game was also 4-1, with Tony Amonte, Murray Craven, Eric Daze, and Gary Suter each scoring for the Blackhawks, while goalie Jeff Hackett played like a brick wall in front of the net, rejecting all but one of the Flyers’ 34 shots on goal.

The Flyers looked as though they were going to extend Chicago’s curse in Philly Wednesday when Morgan Frost put his team on the board first in the opening period. But the Blackhawks would respond with four unanswered goals, with veteran Jonathan Toews finding the back of the net first for his team with under 10 minutes to go in the second period. Philipp Kurashev put the cherry on top with an empty netter.

Of course, the biggest win the Blackhawks ever pulled off in Philadelphia was in Game 6 of the 2010 Stanley Cup Finals, but that was in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Blackhawks are having one of the franchise’s worst seasons in recent memory, but have been hot of late, as they’ve won five of their last six outings.