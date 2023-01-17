The New York Rangers are looking to upgrade the roster ahead of their Stanley Cup run, and may use the trade deadline to do just that. In hopes of buffing up the offense, the Rangers are reportedly sizing up potential moves for a pair of star forwards. According to Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier and Chicago Blackhawks veteran Patrick Kane are drawing trade interest from the New York Rangers as they gear up to make a push in the Eastern Conference.

When asked about the Rangers’ links to Kane, Seravalli said on the latest episode of Daily Faceoff Live:

“…I think everyone’s curious what happens with Patrick Kane. I would include the New York Rangers in that group still as well. But they’re also doing their due diligence on some others. I was told that Timo Meier of the San Jose Sharks has risen to the very top of the list as a potential trade target and fit for the Rangers..”

The report indicates that Kane might not be interested in joining a team on a short-term basis, preferring to sign an extension with whatever team he gets traded to, if he’s moved at all.

Both players would instantly improve the Rangers’ offense, and could help strengthen their bid to reach the Stanley Cup Finals in 2023.

This season, Timo Meier has recorded 45 points in 45 games, including a team-high 25 goals. He’s the second-leading scorer on the Sharks behind Erik Karlsson. As for Kane, the Blackhawks star is having something of a down year with 28 points in 38 games, and just eight goals thus far into the campaign. Both could easily slot into the Rangers’ first or second lines.

With both the Sharks and Blackhawks staring down the barrel of a rebuild, Kane and Meier could very well be offloaded at the trade deadline, in which case the Rangers figure to be active in both players’ markets.