The Fortnite community is buzzing with excitement as rumors of a collaboration between the popular battle royale game and the world-renowned K-pop girl group BLACKPINK have surfaced. Leaks from reliable sources suggest that this high-profile partnership could be set for 2025. If proven to be true, this collaboration would bring a promising blend of exclusive content and events. A virtual concert might also be part of the deal. Let's dive further into the details.

The leak began with JorgeMost, a Fortnite leaker who provided further details regarding Fortnite's upcoming collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Karol G. The leaker first mentioned an upcoming collaboration between Fortnite and a group of female singers.

HYPEX, another prominent Fortnite leaker, posted also on his X account about this potential collaboration. According to HYPEX, a “group of female singers” is set to arrive in Fortnite Festival Season 7. The leaker then speculated that the girl group in question could be none other than BLACKPINK. This theory gained traction when HYPEX revealed that Lady Gaga's song “Sour Candy,” which features BLACKPINK, is set to become an in-game track for the Fortnite Festival event. In case you missed it, the post reads:

FORTNITE x BLACKPINK ⁉️ Festival Season 7 (January 2025) is set to feature a “group of female singers”, and people are speculating that it's gonna be BLACKPINK, due to their unreleased “Sour Candy” Jam Track.

What to expect from Fortnite BLACKPINK Collaboration

We all know that Fortnite has a history of collaborating with various celebrities, musicians, and brands. These collaborations often bring exclusive content and events to the game, making it more engaging and interesting for players and fans. While Epic Games has yet to confirm the details, players can expect the following:

Fortnite Festival Game Mode – This upcoming collaboration is rumored to revolve around the Fortnite Festival game mode. Fortnite Festival is a controller-based rhythm game where players hit notes on a moving track time with a song. BLACKPINK being featured in the Fortnite Festival could mean that players would be able to listen and play along to their favorite BLACKPINK Jam Tracks. It's also not impossible for Fortnite to bring some of BLACKPINK's most popular songs into the game. In-game Skins – Like previous collaborations, players would be able to purchase or earn skins modeled after the members of BLACKPINK. New Mythic Items – Fortnite's recent collaboration with Metallica has brought a new mythic item, the Ride the Lightning guitar mythic. If BLACKPINK were really to arrive in Fortnite, it's possible that we would be seeing another mythic item

Who is BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group consisting of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. They rose to global fame with their hit songs like “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It's Your Last,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That,” and “Lovesick Girls.” Known for their catchy music, BLACKPINK has broken numerous records, particularly with their music videos on YouTube. They have also collaborated with international artists such as Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, and Selena Gomez. They were also the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella in 2019 and returned to perform again in 2023.

Furthermore, BLACKPINK also collaborated with PUBG back in 2022 where they hosted a virtual concert. So from a gaming perspective, collaboration with Fortnite would not be impossible. The game has a history of partnering with high-profile musicians and celebrities. BLACKPINK, with their global fanbase and influential presence in the music industry, fits the bill perfectly. Their involvement would not only attract K-pop fans but also provide a fresh and exciting experience for the existing Fortnite community.

UPDATE: Leaker confirms BLACKPINK is NOT coming to Fortnite in 2025

A few hours after the initial leak about BLACKPINK potentially coming to Fortnite surfaced, another leak emerged. JorgeMost issued a correction to the leak, confirming that BLACKPINK will not be featured in the upcoming Fortnite collaboration. Instead, another K-pop group is scheduled to debut in the game next year. He clarified, “The girl group arriving in December is from K-pop, but it's not BLACKPINK.”

As with all leaks, it's still important to wait for official confirmation from Epic Games. While the information from HYPEX and other reliable sources adds credibility to the rumors, the details of the collaboration could change. Fans will have to stay tuned for further announcements to see what Epic Games has in store for Fortnite and future collaborations.

In the meantime, the possibility of this exciting partnership has generated significant buzz, fueling anticipation and speculation within the Fortnite community. Regardless of which K-pop girl group ultimately joins Fortnite, their presence is expected to draw in a significant influx of players. Let's all eagerly await Epic Games' official announcement revealing which girl group will be making their debut in the game.

