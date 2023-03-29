The 2D action rogue-lite Blade Assault hits Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch soon.

Blade Assault Console Release Date: March 31st, 2023

Blade Assault will hit consoles March 31st, 2023 on Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. It has been available on Steam since its full release on early 2022 after spending some time in early access. The initial console release date was also scheduled to be September 30th, 2022, but was delayed due to unknown reasons.

Since then, the game has received a Very Positive rating across all of its reviews, and received regular updates adding new characters and mechanics to the game.

Blade Assault Gameplay

The game describes itself as a 2D action rogue-lite platformer, set in a desolate sci-fi world. Blade Assault has pixel graphics, which works well with its snappy and responsive controls along with the distinct characters. Players can customize these characters who each have various transformable weapons to switch up gameplay.

The rogue-lite factor comes in the form of different “Cores” and “Transform Upgrades” that can be earned randomly during runs.

“Utilizing diverse skills, dodging enemy attacks by dashing, launching projectiles, slashing away mobs of enemies. Your attacks change according to the ‘Cores’ you select and the upgrades you decide to take on your runs.

Meet NPCs and find upgrades along your quest to unlock unique powers. Each playable character has their own weapons of choice kept in their own armory.”

Blade Assault Story

“After the devastating Red Stone War, the world is divided into three regions: the mutant infested outside grounds, the Undercity where people have fled to seek refuge from mutants, and the sky city Esperanza where the rich and powerful rule over the world.”

Players control characters from the resistance force of the Undercity, who are going up against the corrupt military of Esperanza.