The Portland Trail Blazers have two directions they could take this offseason. The Blazers could move off of All-Star point guard Damian Lillard or try to build around him once again. The Blazers seem like they will try and build around Lillard again this offseason and make moves to try and contend in the Western Conference.

That means they will make moves to improve their roster to win now. Portland holds the third and 23rd overall picks in the NBA draft and could move one or both of the picks in a trade. The Blazers could use an upgrade at forward or center to build around Lillard.

Anfernee Simons could also be traded this offseason as a talented young guard that isn't the best fit next to Lillard. Simons is talented, but having two small scoring guards doesn't typically work. To maximize Lillard's window, moving Simons for a high-caliber player that fits well would make sense.

While Lillard will be 33 heading into next season, he is still playing at an elite level. Lillard averaged 32.2 points this season with 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He shot 46.3 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from downtown.

Portland will have many tough decisions this offseason. With that said, here are the two best trades the Blazers can make using the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

2. Blazers trade for Pascal Siakam

Portland is in pursuit of a star this offseason to pair with Lillard. Pascal Siakam could be on the market this offseason as the Toronto Raptors may look to rebuild. A trade for Siakam could include Simons plus the 23rd pick and possibly their third pick. However, they may opt to save the third pick for another trade and trade a future first-rounder instead.

The 23rd pick isn't super valuable, but it is still a first-rounder. That pick, paired with a talented young guard and an additional first-round pick, would be a good offer for Siakam. Siakam is a talented forward that would be a good fit next to Lillard.

The two-time All-NBA forward averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. He shot 48 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three. Siakam is a two-way star player, and the Blazers could use that next to Lillard. They have a desire to add a high-caliber forward, and Siakam would fill that role.

1. Blazers trade for Jaylen Brown

If the Boston Celtics decide they don't want to give Jaylen Brown a Supermax extension this summer, the Blazers could offer a good haul for him. Portland can send Simons, the third pick, and the 23rd pick for Brown. Brown is an extremely talented wing that can play shooting guard or small forward. He is great on both ends of the floor and would pair exceptionally well next to Lillard.

Brown earned All-NBA Second Team honors this season, averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 49.1 percent from the floor and 33.5 percent from behind the arc.

He can guard the opposing team's best guard or forward and be a primary scorer on the other end. Brown's two-way play would be a great fit next to Lillard. Lillard is an elite shooter and good playmaker and puts a ton of pressure on defenses. Brown could get more open looks with the Blazers playing next to Lillard. Although Jayson Tatum is highly talented, Lillard is a better passer, which should help Brown get more open looks.

The Blazers want to build around Lillard. Making an all-in move to acquire Siakam or Brown would help them make a playoff run next season in the Western Conference.